The Essex Westford School Board unanimously ratified a two-year contract with its support staff, closing the door on the school district’s inaugural negotiations 18 months after it began.

“We are so pleased to have a contract that recognizes the important roles our support staff have in the education of the district’s children,” teachers union co-president Jennifer Letourneau said in a news release announcing the settlement.

The new master agreement offers a 3.14 percent increase in “new dollars” salary for 2017-18 and about a 3 percent increase for 2018-19. That, in addition to a move toward more consistent paid holidays, which differed between the former districts, equals about a 3.25 percent average increase for the agreement’s term, the district says.

The agreement also remedies previous contract disparities covering salary and seniority schedules, sick and personal leave and health care benefits. But the agreement’s most notable feature is health care premium payments. Support staff will now pay 9 percent of health care premiums through June and 11 percent for the following year. They will pay the first $150 in out-of-pocket expenses for a single plan and $300 for a two-person or family plan under a health reimbursement arrangement, plus a share of the remaining out-of-pocket expenses up to $400 for a single plan and $800 for a two-person or family plan.

The premium percentages fall short of the 20 percent target etched into last year’s legislation. The bill aimed to save millions in employee health insurance costs that will cut the district’s revenues by $815,000 over the next two years.

Though the board nearly matched the target in teacher negotiations — starting in July, teacher premium payments will increase from 19 to 20 percent — lead negotiator Kim Gleason said support staff, who previously paid less then 10 percent, don’t have the same ability to absorb the increased costs due to their salary levels.

“We did what we felt was right for that group,” she said.

The board had recently declared impasse with support staff when it ratified contracts with teachers last October, and as of this January, the two sides were still waiting on a mediator to help move the process along.

But reps managed to reach an agreement without help from an outside party, just like in the negotiations with teachers, Gleason said, thanks to new information from other settlements around the state.

She added savings from drops in overall premium costs in the new plans will help cover some of the difference. The rest will be absorbed in this fiscal year’s budget, according to Brian Donahue, CFO and operations manager.

Although the agreements weren’t Gleason’s first time leading a school negotiations process, she admitted she didn’t fully understand how demanding this round would be, given the task of merging two different contracts.

Gleason said she’s looking forward to a few months away from it all. And even though she expects to start up the teachers’ negotiations again this fall, she believes the two sides will be in a “really different place.”