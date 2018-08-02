William (Bill) Bogardus, of Elizabeth City, N.C. and formally of Essex Jct., born on March 26, 1935 in Hanover, N.H., to the late Grace Bogardus and the late Stanley Bogardus, passed away at age 83 on July 1, 2018 in Elizabeth City, N.C.

William graduated from Canaan High School in 1953. William was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine Bogardus.

Bill was a kind and gentle man who loved his family and friends. He is survived by his daughters Bev Couture (Bryan Couture) of Elizabeth City, N.C. and Linda Bogardus (Steve Doyon) of Essex Jct.; brothers Frank Bogardus and Peter Bogardus; sisters Blanche (Bogardus) Maxwell and Gwen Schweitzer; brothers-in-law Bruce Maxwell, Alton Tibbals and Paul Tibbals; sister-in-law Martha Bogardus; grandchildren Tatyana Szymanski, Serena Baker (Chris Baker), Marissa Szymanski, Megan Couture and Alora Couture; nieces Kathy Conway, Judy Whelchel, Peggy Tibbals and Susan Whitney; and nephews Paul Tibbals, Jr., Joe Tibbals, Thomas Tibbals, Danny Tibbals, David Maxwell, Mark Maxwell and Peter Bogardus. He is also survived by many cousins, great-nieces and nephews and special friends including Marge, Sarah and Brian Wilmot. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Ernest Tibbals, Jr. and sisters-in-law Sue Tibbals and Marge Tibbals.

Bill had a long working career. First as a farmer in Canaan, N.H. then H. P. Hood in East Hartford, Conn. and Burlington, IBM in Essex Jct. and Toys-R-Us in Williston. He was a member of Williston Federated Church, and a 70-year member of the National Grange. He was active with Blue Spruce Grange of Essex Jct., serving many roles including organizing the rest area fundraisers. His favorite vacation was spending time with his daughters and granddaughters on Cape Cod. He would love to put his beach chair near the ocean edge and soak it all in.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vermont Grange Center c/o James Morse, 92 Happy Valley Rd., Middlebury, VT 05753. The funds will be used for the Center in Brookfield, which both Lorraine and Bill loved to visit.

Friends and family members may attend the memorial service, officiated by Rev. Mark Mendes, on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 1 at First Congregational Church, 39 Main St., Essex Jct., 05452.