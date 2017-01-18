Bias study includes Essex police data

A new study by the University of Vermont shows major disparities in how police treat drivers of different races.
The study shows black drivers are twice as likely to be arrested after a traffic stop than white drivers in Vermont. Black and Hispanic drivers are also more likely to receive a citation once stopped and are three to four times as likely to be searched, even though white drivers were more likely to be found with serious contraband.
Essex, however, was one of only five departments statewide to pull over black drivers at a rate below its respective share of the population, based on data compiled over 2014-15.
“It shows fair and impartial policing,” Police Chief Brad LaRose said. “There’s no glowing number that is of concern to me.”
Co-authored by UVM economics professor Stephanie Seguino and visiting professor Nancy Brooks, the study cites Vermont’s long history of being a political outlier as the first state to outlaw slavery and legalize civil unions.
Seguino wasn’t surprised at her findings but noted they may be at odds with Vermonters’ views of their state.
“This is a problem that exists everywhere, including here,” she said. “I think it is very disturbing for Vermonters.”
The study examined datasets from 29 Vermont police agencies, including 24 municipal departments, that police 78 percent of the population.
A 2014 Vermont law required the agencies to start collecting traffic stop data by race. The statewide data represent 2015, when all 29 agencies had complete data.
Essex’s data departed from statewide trends in overall traffic stops. At 2.6 percent, EPD’s percentage of black drivers stopped is lower than Chittenden County’s black population of 3 percent.
On the other end of the spectrum, black drivers were about three times as likely to be pulled over in Vergennes versus its share of Addison County’s population, the study shows.
Essex police arrested no black drivers after 118 stops and performed only one search that resulted in a ticket, the study shows. Similarly, EPD reported three searches over the course of 45 stops of Hispanic drivers resulting in no arrests.
LaRose said officers usually can’t identify a driver’s race before a stop, especially at night. Noting this, the study also looked into post-stop outcomes.
In Essex, black drivers were ticketed 5 percent more often than white drivers, who were more likely to receive warnings. The 45 Hispanic drivers stopped were ticketed 40 percent of the time, twice as often as white drivers.
Additionally, black males made up a much larger percentage of total stops on black drivers compared to white counterparts, about a 15 percent difference, Essex’s data shows.
Statewide data is similar. Black drivers received tickets 3 percent more often than white drivers, while Hispanic drivers received tickets almost 5 percent more often. The gender breakdown mimicked Essex’s.
Citing the disparities among gender based on race, the authors suggested black and Hispanic males are often the targets of heightened police scrutiny.
The authors also examined officer-specific data from 12 agencies to see if the disparities were evident throughout the department.
The study found eight EPD officers, or 40 percent of its officers with more than 50 stops, pulled over black drivers at a rate of more than 50 percent of the black population share.
In other words, black drivers represented more than 4.5 percent of these officers’ total stops despite the county population of 3 percent.
Comparatively, six agencies showed that more than half their officers with 50 stops pulled over black drivers at such rates, with Brandon showing the highest rate of 67 percent of officers.
The authors note the statewide data indicates this behavior may be the result of “more pervasive cultural norms within agencies.”
Yet LaRose urged caution when analyzing Essex’s results.
“That’s three out of 100 stops. The numbers are so low, if one or two of those stops out of that 100 were not a person of color, that would really skew the numbers,” he said, adding this research is challenging because EPD has a small percentage of incidents involving black and Hispanic drivers — about 5 percent of total stops.
LaRose anticipated additional analysis will be conducted with more comprehensive data collection.
For Seguino, the statewide findings, which included over 3,000 black drivers, are more than enough for statistical reliability.
She said she’s had very productive conversations with police chiefs, who want data to be assessed with an appropriate context to avoid being misunderstood.
“They tell me police don’t want to be doing harm, and I believe that,” she said. She recalled a conversation with one particular chief, who said he’s afraid when pulling over a black driver.
“That was an important acknowledgement,” Seguino said. “We all have implicit bias … In some ways, [racial bias] is a disease we all have by living in this country.”
LaRose said officers receive fair and impartial policing training at the academy, and EPD has a comprehensive policy.
“Everyone here is familiar with that,” he said. “Certainly if there was an issue here with anyone being treated unfairly, we would deal with that swiftly and address that issue.” He added he maintains the utmost confidence in his officers.
Seguino believes the idea of racial profiling conflicts with Vermonters’ value system and suggested the state could become a leader in combatting these practices.
Doing so will require Vermonters to understand that racial bias, particularly against darker-skinned people, exists here, Seguino said.
“Our job now is to unravel that,” she added.
The University of Vermont study “Driving while black and brown in Vermont” can be found at http://bit. ly/2k1wah5.