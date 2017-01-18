Bias study includes Essex police data

A new study by the University of Vermont shows major disparities in how police treat drivers of different races.

The study shows black drivers are twice as likely to be arrested after a traffic stop than white drivers in Vermont. Black and Hispanic drivers are also more likely to receive a citation once stopped and are three to four times as likely to be searched, even though white drivers were more likely to be found with serious contraband.

Essex, however, was one of only five departments statewide to pull over black drivers at a rate below its respective share of the population, based on data compiled over 2014-15.