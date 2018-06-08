Names: Gus and Henry

Sex: Males

Breed: American Guinea Pigs

Age: ~ 3 years old

Reason Here: Our owner could no longer care for us

Arrival Date: 4/24/2018

Special Considerations: We are best buds and must go home together!

These two gentleman love to play together, they are the living embodiment of the term “Best Buddies”! You can regularly find them chewin’ on a box together, rolling around a toy in their play area or munchin’ on a salad for dinner. And when it comes to dinner, at feeding time you can hear their little piggy squeals of delight as they watch their food being delivered, it is the highlight of the afternoon around here! The sights! The sounds! It is just too darn adorable! Want a little duo to snack on a summer salad with? These are your guys!

