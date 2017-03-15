By Reporter staff

ESSEX – Bernice M. Conner, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the comfort of her home on Thursday March 9, 2017. Bernice was surrounded by family who supported her through the final leg of her life’s journey as she succumbed to heart disease.

Please join us in honoring Bernice’s life journey on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at AW Rich Funeral Home Essex Chapel, 57 Main St., Essex Jct. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of celebration of life beginning at 3 p.m. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family also invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.