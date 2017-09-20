By Reporter staff

Contributed by Lou Ann Pioli, coordinator

Members of Essex Area Senior Center have embraced opportunities for intergenerational interactions, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. I love to sit back and watch (often with glistening eyes) our seniors sharing stories and/or activities with our community’s youth. The benefits of these interactions have been researched and documented, and it’s not only the seniors who benefit, but the youth and the community as well. Interactions between older adults and youth help the younger group with communication skills, problem solving and often fill a void for those with absent or no grandparents. These interactions also foster positive attitudes toward aging, aid in the development of tolerance and give youth positive and memorable opportunities for community service resulting in a sense of purpose.

As for the benefits to seniors, LegacyProject.org reports, “active, involved older adults with close intergenerational connections consistently report much less depression, better physical health and higher degrees of life satisfaction.” The report says they are happier and more hopeful, and seniors can take turns with youth in fulfilling the role of teacher. “Children like to feel needed, and they can teach elders lots of things – like how to find some pretty cool stuff on the Internet!” it says. “Children can also help older people, particularly those facing health challenges or other losses, see the world anew again, through a child’s eyes. Elders have an opportunity to leave a powerful legacy, to make a difference. They can send a message into the future through a grandchild or young friend. Relationships across generations can fulfill our desire for immortality.”

Generations United is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children, youth and older adults through intergenerational collaboration, public policies and programs. There is a plethora of information on their website, www.gu.org, and I recommend a visit when you have a few minutes. For nearly 30 years, Generations United has been the push behind policies and practices that evoke cooperation and collaboration among generations. They believe they can only be successful “if generational diversity is regarded as a national asset and fully leveraged.”

This February, Generations United partnered with the Eisner Foundation (started in 1996 by Michael D. Eisner, the then-Chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, and his wife, Jane), to sponsor a survey. Conducted by Harris Poll, more than 2000 adults were surveyed. According to survey results, “93 percent agree that children and youth benefit from building relationships with elders in their communities; 91 percent agree that elders benefit from these relationships as well.” The survey also found “78 percent of adults seem to be so convinced that the young and the old are good for one another that they think the federal government should invest in programs that bring together young and old Americans.”

Here at EASC, we have been fortunate to have numerous opportunities for our seniors to interact with younger people. We are very blessed to be invited guests at Essex Middle School once a month for lunch, conversation and activities with very special middle school students. Every summer, several seniors and youth from Brownell Library create a “gourmet” lunch together, then share the fruits of their labor, conversation and specially planned activities. Third grade music students from Hiawatha Elementary School visit both our meal site at Maple Street and the center several times a year to entertain our seniors and often engage them in a dance number as well. Young basketball players from ADL serve and converse with our seniors at one of our Wednesday luncheons and then lead them in a game of Bingo. We plan lunch at CTE Culinary three times a year where our meal is cooked and served by wonderful waiters and waitresses who are high school-aged students. Another highlight is our annual “mixer” with business communications graduate students from UVM. All of these activities have been met with enthusiasm and heartfelt appreciation by both our members and the younger folks and other adults involved.

For more information, contact Lou Ann Pioli at 876-5087 or stop in at the center, located in the white annex of the municipal offices at the Five Corners. View EASC’s newsletter and monthly calendar at essexvtseniors.org.