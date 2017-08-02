Beatrice Neill

By Contributing writer

ESSEX JCT. – Beatrice (Bea) Loretta Neill (Bennett), 72, went home to the Lord on July 26, 2017 from breast cancer. She passed at home in Essex Jct., surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Southampton (New York) Hospital on July 29, 1944. Bea was the daughter of the late Margaret and Tunis Bennett of Springs, N.Y. Bea graduated from East Hampton High School in 1962 and went to work the next day at Sag Harbor Industries; she then quickly moved to Bulova Watch in Sag Harbor. On Sept. 12, 1964, she married the love of her life, Ralph W. Neill, in East Hampton. They celebrated 52 years of marriage. He was the wind beneath her wings. Together they raised two daughters, Susan Coolidge and Karen Shearer.

Bea volunteered with senior citizens, Easter Seals and hospice.

In addition to her parents, Bea was predeceased by her grandson, David Allen Coolidge, and by her brothers Harold, Thomas and Wesley Bennett. Bea is survived by her husband, Ralph W. Neill, of Essex Jct.; by her daughters Susan Coolidge of South Burlington and Karen Shearer of Essex Jct.; by her son-in-law Christopher Coolidge of South Burlington, and by her grandchildren Emily and Maggie Coolidge and Ethan Shearer. Also surviving is Andrea Brett, who Bea considered a third daughter.

Bea fought cancer with faith, love and humor. She was honored to have an excerpt published in Christine Clifford Beckwith’s book, “Cancer Has Its Privileges.”

Viewing hours were held July 28, 2017 at A.W. Rich Funeral Home in Essex Jct., followed by a memorial service. Memorial contributions in Bea’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Champlain Valley, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT 05446. The family invites you to view further information and share memories at www.awrfh.com.