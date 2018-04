Deziel helped lead a strong defensive effort by the Hornets to open the season with back-to-back wins, over Middlebury and Mt. Mansfield, both at Essex H.S. The sophomore, a steady, reliable presence in front of the Hornet goal, and his fellow defenders held the Tigers and Cougars to six goals each in the 13-6 win over Middlebury on April 9 and thre 12-6 victory against MMU two days later.