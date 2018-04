Knickerbocker’s 2-run double helped Essex survive a tough opening game, rallying twice to top perennial Division I contender Colchester 10-6 on April 10. The senior went 2-for-4, scoring two runs along with her two RBI. Knickerbocker also led the offense in a 16-1 rout of Middlebury April 11, with a 4-for-4, 4 RBI performance.