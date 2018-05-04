A scant .09 seconds was enough to give Hadzic a hurdles sweep in the Essex Vacation Meet. The sophomore took the 100-meter hurdles crown by 3-hundredths of a second, just beating Mt. Mansfield’s Perry Willett to the finish line in the last of four heats with a time of 17.46 seconds. Alex Dostie of Rice led in the 300 hurdles after four heats, but Hadzic — with no one near her after coming out of the second turn — finished in 51.83 to win, this time by 6-hundredths. Hadzic also joined Hannah Poquette, Morgan Whitney, and Arianna Moffatt to win the 4×100 relay.