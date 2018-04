King’s strong pitching helped Essex win its rain-delayed opener, 6-1 over Colchester on the road April 11, and he was one of many Hornets contributing to the offense in a 10-2 win at home against Middlebury the next day. The senior captain struck out nine Lakers in five innings of two-hit ball for the win, picking up a double as well. On Thursday against the Tigers, King doubled again and drove in a run.