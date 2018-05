Pollard led the Hornets past St. Johbnsbury for their fifth straight win without a defeat this spring, throwing four-plus innings in the pitching circle for the win while helping the offense with a 3-for-4 day. Pollard’s production included a double and a triple, and she held the Hilltoppers in check with 11 striekouts. Junior Jamie Morin also had a big hit in the win, smacking a home run and driving in four.