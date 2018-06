Martell added a relay win and a second place to her Division I state championship in the 400-meter dash Saturday at Burlington H.S. The sprinter took the 400 by just one a second (59.57 to Tara Lowensohn’s 60.53 for South Burlington), then placed fifth in the 200 for 12 points in her two individual events. In the last event of the day, Martell anchored the Essex relay team to the 4×400 championship in 50.33, 7-tenths ahead of Brattleboro to clinch third place for the Hornet girls.