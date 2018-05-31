Even after being robbed of a home run by BFA-St. Albans’ Elizabeth Dukas, Butkus had a big week at the plate while Essex ran off three more one-sided victories to finish off a perfect 16-0 record. After the Hornets knocked off third-ranked North Country 10-4 on May 23, Butkus led the way at bat in a 15-2 rout of No. 9 South Burlington with three home runs — one of them an inside-the-park homer — and 8 runs batted in. In a 9-0 win over rival BFA, the Hornets’ third game in three days, Butkus sent a shot to left field that would have been a 2-run shot had Dukas not gotten back to the fence and then reached back and over it to catch the ball.