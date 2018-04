Puleo’s third multiple-goal game in as many matches this spring helped the Hornets earn their first win, 8-4 over Burlington H.S. on April 19. Puleo and Maya Boyers scored 2 goals each to back up Sophie Forcier’s hat trick at Buck Hard Field. Puleo notched 9 goals in Essex’s first 3 games, scoring 4 in a 1-goal opening loss to Mt. Mansfield and 3 at Rutland.