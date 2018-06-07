Corkum’s go-ahead goal broke a fourth-quarter tie as Essex knocked South Burlington out of the Division I tournament in the quarterfinals, ending the Wolves’ bid for a third straight title-game appearance with a 10-8 win. The teams were all even at eight apiece when freshman Sam Bowen (5 assists in the two wins) got the ball to Corkum to set up the winning score, with 4:17 left in the game. Corkum, who added two assists against South Burlington, also set up a pair of scores in a 10-4 win over Rice in the first round.