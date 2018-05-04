The co-captain led Essex offensively in back-to-back road wins last week, scoring a total of nine goals in victories over Mt. Mansfield on April 23 and BFA-St. Albans (19-12) on April 28. At Mt. Mansfield, Cooledge scored five goals in a 16-8 victory for the Hornets. At the muddy Collins-Perley Sports Center in St. Albans on Saturday, Cooledge scored four more goals, along with an assist. In the two wins, Essex also got seven goals from Cam Frankenhoff, six goals and two assists from Chris Labonte, two goals and two assists from Dean Corkum, and four assists from Sam Bowen.