Nsame and the Essex defense notched back-to-back shutouts, improving to 3-0-1 with all of the Hornet victories coming by a single goal. Last week, Nsame racked up 18 saves in a home victory over Burr & Burton on Sept. 12 and a dozen to win in overtime at Rutland on Sept. 15. The 1-0 victories followed a 3-2 win at Mt. Anthony to open the season and a 2-2 tie with Rice. Annalise Lubas notched the only goal to beat the Bulldogs and Huntyr Poulin scored from Gabrielle Knight 3 minutes into extra time against the Red Raiders.