Staying close to team leader Lizzie Martell at the Essex Invitational on Sept. 1, Preston played a big role in moving the Hornet girls’ team up in the team standings, knocking the team score down from 109 and third in 2017 to 67 to points and second. Finishing her second Essex Invitational in 21:00, Martell knocked just under a minute off her freshman time of 22:04, moving 2/3 of the way up the standings (from 33rd a year ago to 11th) and providing 16 of the 42 points of team-score improvement.