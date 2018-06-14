Bruyns is one of the few Essex hitters without a home run, but the third baseman did plenty of damage with a couple of doubles in Hornet semifinal and championship-game victories. Essex, which had rallied three times to get past MVU in the quarterfinals, had to do the same to top Colchester 5-4 June 5. Bruyns wiped out the first of the Lakers’ three leads with a fourth-inning double, followed by Makenna Thorne’s RBI single. Bruyns singled in her next at-bat, and in the title game against defending champ Mt. Anthony, she scored the decisive run in the Hornets’ 3-2 win. Essex led 2-1 thanks to Makenna Thorne’s RBI single in the first and solo homer in the fifth, when Bruyns smacked her second double in as many games in the sixth, advanced on Thorne’s third hit of the day, and scored on Jamie Morin’s hit.