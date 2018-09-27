Morin scored a key goal to help Essex avenge its only loss of the fall, giving the Hornets a two-goal lead midway through the second half in a 2-1 victory over Rice on Sept. 22. Essex had won six in a row since a 3-2, season-opening loss at Rice. In the rematch at Essex H.S., Hannah Neddo put the Hornets in front in the first half and Morin’s goal with 14:29 left in the match doubled the lead to 2-0. Morin, a senior captain, also had a goal in a 3-0 shutout of Burlington on Sept. 18 for the Hornets, who head into the second half of their schedule with a 6-1 record.