Rigoli did enough in qualifying to cruise into the shot put finals at the Division I state championships, then made his last series of throws in Vermont high school competition count for a title Saturday at Burlington H.S. Along with a third in the discus, his 16 points helped Essex win its first team title since 2014 by a single point over Mt. Mansfield (126-125). Coming out of the first round in shot, Rigoli’s 42-foot, 11-inch second toss was third best. But the Hornet sent the shot 44-9 on the first of three finals attempts, taking over the lead, then finished his day at BHS with a 45-9 heave to win by 18 inches. In the June 9 New England Championships, Rigoli finished 16th out of 30 competitors in discus and was 27th in shot.