Davis’ electrifying 55-yard touchdown reception in the final minutes put Essex ahead of visiting Champlain Valley Union on Sept. 14, leading the Hornets to their first victory of the season, 22-8. Davis landed on a CVU defender while being tackled after making the catch, but never touched the ground with anything but his hand to keep the play alive before bouncing up and sprinting into the end zone. The sophomore, who gained 111 yards on four catches, gave Essex an early lead with the first of his two TDs from quarterback Grady Corkum, a 19-yard play on fourth-and-long in the first period. Seth Carney sealed the win with an interception return for a touchdown to finish the scoring.