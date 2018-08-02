Sex: Neutered male

Breed: Domestic short hair – black & white

Age: ~ 5 years old

Reason Here: I was found as a stray

Arrival Date: 5/31/2018

Special Considerations: I am FIV positive and need to be indoors only!

Like the Tolkien character he is named after, Aragorn a “Ranger of the North” can be described as “…a mighty warrior and an unmatched commander.” We’d say that this is pretty accurate. He is a confident but gentle boy who wants intense pets… and we mean intense! He is known to rear up on his hind legs and head-butt your hand to get the perfect pet. Initially a stray cat found with an ear infection, this boy has proven, time and time again, to bond with his adoring humans and he wins over his admirers with affection quite quickly!

***Spoiler Alert*** Aragorn becomes a King at the end of his quest, so we’re hoping that this furry friend will find the same fate! Will you be the one to name him ruler of your land? Come on in and meet this handsome lad today, what are you waiting for?!

My thoughts on Cats & Dogs: I have no known history with cats or dogs

