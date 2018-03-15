ESSEX JCT. – Ann E. Schuler of Essex Jct., passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2018, just one day shy of her 84th birthday. She was born in Milwaukee, Wis. and spent her childhood in Sheboygan, Wis. and Winona, Minn. Ann attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and UC-Berkeley where she discovered her passion for writing.

While in California, Ann met and married Dave Schuler. Dave’s work with Mobil Oil Corp kept them moving around the country. They enjoyed their time in California, New Jersey, Kansas, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Ann served as a beat and features reporter on local newspapers in many of these locations, at one point meeting, interviewing and politely arguing with Richard Nixon, the Republican candidate for California in 1962. Ann worked on the bones of a novel from time to time, but was satisfied with creating a substantial cache of feature articles, short stories and poetry for a local Virginia arts and interest magazine. At times outspoken and confrontational, Ann carried on the tradition of exploring the realm of lesser known subjects and circumstances, often returning with a detailed, surprising and stylish creation. She had a gifted way of crafting unique and descriptive words and phrases, inviting the reader to gaze upon familiar and unknown circumstances in great detail, accompanied by a mix of creative observations.

After Dave’s death in 2004, Ann moved to Vermont to be closer to her family. She truly enjoyed attending and watching her grandsons at many sporting and cultural events.

Aside from her interest in writing, Ann was a talented gardener, an avid tennis player and a lover of arts of all kinds.

Ann is survived by a son, a daughter and three grandsons.