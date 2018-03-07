Alice Williams, 87, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2018 at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House. She faced pancreatic cancer with strength, grace and dignity.

She was born Dec. 27, 1930 in Jessup, Penn., the daughter of Frank and Sue (Kobrick) Hallowich. She graduated from Waymart High School and attended East Stroudsburg State College, Penn.

In 1951, Alice married her high school sweetheart, Harry Williams. They transferred with IBM in 1957 from Poughkeepsie, N.Y. to Essex Junction where they both became active members of the community and the First Congregational Church.

After the passing of her beloved Harry, Alice enjoyed being a librarian at Hiawatha Elementary School. She then worked as a secretary, retiring from IBM.

Alice was an avid sports lover. She was a lifelong member of Rocky Ridge Golf Club and loved playing in the Vermont State Days. Also a member of the “On the Hill, Not Over the Hill” ski club at Smugglers Notch, she enjoyed hitting the slopes well into her 80s. She loved watching pro golf and was a huge fan of Phil Mickelson. Having played varsity basketball herself, she loved watching the game. She was a season ticket holder to UVM men’s basketball for the last 20 years, attending the home games and cheering for “our boys.” When she couldn’t attend a game, she watched it on TV or streamed it live on her computer.

In addition to sports, Alice loved walking, reading a great book, traveling with family and attending concerts and plays. Gathering with friends to play cards, she often earned bragging rights as she had a knack for poker and “31.”

She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Halvarson, of Malta, N.Y.; son Scott and his wife, Cathy, (Stone) of Richmond; her son Jason of Avondale, Ariz.; two beloved grandchildren Patrick Halvarson and wife Katie (Kennedy) of Ft. Myers, Fla. and Nicole (Williams) Zajdman and husband Josh of Manhattan; two great-grandchildren Connor and Brendan Halvarson; sister, Lorraine Robinson; several nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by her parents, brothers-in-law Thomas Robinson and David Williams, a nephew Ronnie, and the love of her life, her husband, Harry.

A memorial service will be held on March 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 39 Main Street, Essex Jct., followed by a celebration of life luncheon at Catamount Country Club, 1400 Mountain View Rd., Williston.

Alice and her family would like to thank VNA Home Hospice nurse Nancy Carlson for her kindness, shared sense of humor and expertise as well as the staff at the VNA Respite House for their compassionate care.They would also like to extend thanks to very close friend Claire Wilcox, our fabulous extended family andmany long-time friends and neighbors who offered much love and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the First Congregational Church, 39 Main St., Essex Jct., VT, 05452 or to UVM Men’s Basketball, UVM Foundation, 411 Main St., Burlington, VT 05401 (or online at go.uvm.edu/williams). The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.