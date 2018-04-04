A hundred portraits hung in the hallways of Albert D. Lawton last week showing snapshots of a life beyond the school walls.

Some sat perfectly postured in formal attire, while others showed off their goofier side. And while none looked the same, all had one thing in common: family.

The photos, taken by students from the Center for Technology, Essex, were part of a project that asked students to write essays about their families and what makes them unique. The essays were then hung throughout the school, each with an accompanied hand-written note that highlighted a certain part of the essay, like one that read: “My sister saved my life.”

ADL vice principal Amie Conger and literary specialist Rachel Kahn, who co-led the project, said it offered kids a chance to celebrate themselves and their families.

“This is putting it out there that we all look different; it’s not one thing defining us,” Conger said.

That’s an important message for students of any age, but especially those in middle school, where “a lot of us are trying not to feel different,” Kahn said.

“At the same time,” she said, “we can sometimes cover up those things that make us really unique and really special.”

Both educators said the project allowed faculty to get to know their students better; one long-term substitute teacher told Kahn the project was so “compelling” because she learned about students’ lives in a way she’s never able to do in school.

“By seeing this side of us, who our families are, what our families experience, it goes such great lengths to connect us as a school community,” Kahn said.

Students, meanwhile, said the project allowed them to reflect on their own families like never before, like seventh-grader Lexi Lyman, who got to know her family a little better. She even recognized some changes in her own life, too.

“I just started playing with my siblings a little more, and I’m enjoying my life a lot more because I’m not cooped up in my room as much,” Lexi said. “What family means to me is being able to have people to have fun with, being there when you’re in need and always loving them unconditionally.”

Seventh-grader Anneka Shepard said she said she enjoyed hearing all the stories of her family, some she didn’t even know. “I didn’t realize how many memories we had,” she said.

Noah Jeter, a sixth-grader, said his family is special because he lives very close to his grandparents and a close relative that has a disability, which has taught him empathy toward others who must overcome obstacles.

The students also found the projects helped connect them with their classmates.

“There’s these people that I thought I knew pretty well,” said XX-grader Seth Young. “Then when I read their story, I learned something completely new, and I guess I grew pretty close to that person.”

All four students would recommend the project to other students. And Anneka, echoing statements from the adults, said middle-schoolers could especially use the exercise.

“At this point, we’re not just agreeing with our parents. We’re more, like, in-depth with ourselves. Doing this kind of shows: Maybe I don’t hate that person.”

Conger appreciated that. “My job is done!” she exclaimed.