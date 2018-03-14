By ROY SAVAGE

Many remain confused and overwhelmed when considering issues of health care reform. Within our hotly-charged political climate, provocative headlines buzz with tidbits of the complex challenges society faces in facilitating effective and affordable health care for all, while deeper analyses describe the ongoing struggle to weigh costs to some against benefits to others. Many believe that the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, better known as “Obamacare,” has been the ultimate fix for the U.S. health care market, while others feel it has created new and worse issues in spite. If Obamacare truly solved the problems facing our system, what arguments say otherwise?

The PPACA sought to curb rising health care costs, improve quality of care system-wide and expand access to care and insurance to those without. It also facilitated the creation of state-run health insurance exchanges where consumers could purchase policies covering a standardized set of “essential health benefits” to ensure sufficient care. Those with incomes between 100 and 400 percent of the federal poverty level qualify for cost-sharing subsidies or tax credits to mitigate costs, and the law allowed states to expand Medicaid to cover those below the FPL. Furthermore, young people up to age 26 may remain insured by their parents’ plans, and those with pre-existing conditions may not be denied coverage or charged excessive premiums. These sound like a few big wins, right?

A read between the lines tells a different story. Consumers purchasing exchange-based plans often face limited choices, with those in some areas and income levels only qualifying for a single coverage option. Within these plans, purchasers may face constrained provider networks, and many continue to pay higher-than-comfortable costs even after receipt of subsidies. The individual mandate requires eligible individuals to purchase insurance or face a tax penalty, forcing some into plans that leave them underinsured, defined as spending more than 10 percent of their incomes toward out-of-pocket costs or more than 5 percent toward premiums. An estimated 13 percent of individuals meet this definition, and data show that their financial outcomes often include high levels of medical debt, reduced levels of savings, and even bankruptcy. A 2012 supreme court decision gave states the ability to choose whether or not to expand Medicaid, resulting in some 2.4 million people remaining too “wealthy” for Medicaid and too “poor” to qualify for plans on the exchange. So, while the ACA has benefitted many, others are potentially left worse-off, or at least, no better.

Policymakers face a set of intricate challenges in attempting to mitigate these issues. Many see the necessity of state-run health insurance exchanges but disagree with the use of tax credits to subsidize consumers’ spending. Those with pre-existing conditions tend to cost more to insure, and as America’s graying population continues to suffer from ever-higher rates of chronic disease, these costs will rise further to burden the insurance markets in greater magnitude. The individual mandate is designed to pull younger, healthier people into the insurance pool to balance out these costs but is an arguable incursion on the notion of civil liberties. For the underinsured and those left stuck in Medicaid’s coverage gap, the PPACA creates an unfair and unrealistic expectation of safety.

If policymakers are going to take this B- legislation up to A+ territory, they will need to carefully consider ways to decrease the costs of care to reduce the costs of insurance by extension. Greater investments into preventive care, comparative effectiveness research and alternative financing modalities such as Accountable Care Organizations could reduce these costs while improving population health levels. As aging boomers continue to get sicker, our system needs a huge influx of primary care providers to efficiently manage care. Expansion of Medicaid needs to be a mandate, not an option, to prevent the uninsured from using the expensive emergency department as a free clinic. The young and healthy need an incentive to participate – not a disincentive to avoid it. Ultimately, these measures are the highest-yield opportunities for policy makers to focus on as this legislation continues to evolve. We as consumers can best play our part by recognizing our behaviors and supporting the proposals that streamline these paths.

Roy Savage is a graduate student in healthcare management at the University of Vermont and a manager of a Vermont-based nonprofit health and human services agency. He lives in Essex.