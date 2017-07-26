Act 250 stymies 160-acre donation

By Colin Flanders

An environmental commission’s denial of Act 250 permits for an Essex subdivision is jeopardizing a local developer’s 160-acre donation to the town.

The Unsworth family, who owns the land near Indian Brook Park, offered the donation after its initial Act 250 denial in 2016.

The proposed transfer was part of the family’s reconfigured layout for an Indian Brook Road 10-lot subdivision that would include four homes. They hoped the land transfer would allay the Act 250 commission’s concerns over impacts to prime agricultural soils.

Though his family, operating under Indian Brook Properties LLP, had already received all necessary local approvals and most of the required state permits, James Unsworth said the process “quickly evolved into a nightmare.”

“It’s very much feeling like no good deed goes unpunished,” he said. “The state is fighting us with a ferocity that isn’t justified.”

Act 250, Vermont’s land use and development law enacted in 1970, provides a quasi-judicial process for reviewing and managing impacts from subdivisions and developments. Nine commissions around the state evaluate projects based on 10 criteria.

Acting as an agent for his family, Unsworth said he began working with Lamoureux & Dickinson engineers on the subdivision about three years ago with the hope of creating a proposal that avoided Act 250. Developers can subdivide up to 10 lots in one environmental district in five years before needing Act 250 review. But because Indian Brook Properties LLP had already received permits for a four-lot project in South Burlington – the same district – Act 250 was triggered, the commission’s decision reads.

The family has been mired in appeals ever since.

At the crux of the matter is disagreement over how to mitigate the impacted soil. The commission asserts the subdivision will reduce the “agricultural potential” of about seven acres that should instead be conserved.

Yet Unsworth says these impacted soils are “small and fragmented” by surrounding wetlands.

“Quite frankly, no one is ever going to want to farm them,” he said.

Under Act 250, developers must avoid impacting prime ag soils as much as possible. Instead of conserving the land, however, developers can pay a mitigation fee, which the Vt. Agency of Agriculture can use to purchase other land off-site. Liam Murphy, the Unsworths’ attorney, said commissioners should have realized the impacted areas are so small, they couldn’t contribute to an effective agricultural operation.

“This is precisely the type of place where it makes more sense to pay a fee … and they can go buy much more productive ag soil,” Murphy said.

Unsworth asked for the town’s support in March after the Act 250 commission denied the family’s revised application. The selectboard voted 4-1 at its July 13 meeting to write the commission and explain its interest in the land for recreation. The letter, signed by chairman Max Levy, highlights the land’s abutment of Indian Brook Park and says while the town appreciates the importance of agricultural land, it also recognizes benefits of other land preservation.

“Protecting the Unsworth land would extend an unbroken swatch of prime habitat from Colchester Pond to the center of Essex,” the letter reads.

“The selectboard and I consider this potential land donation an amazing opportunity, not just for the town of Essex, but also for Vermont’s natural environment,” the letter continues. “We hope that the subdivision can receive all necessary approvals from the state of Vermont.”

Selectwoman Irene Wrenner, however, opposed the letter.

Reached Monday, she said residents questioned the subdivision’s effect on wetlands during a 2015 planning commission meeting and said the selectboard’s role is to “do the greatest good for the greatest number.”

Wrenner thought the letter was pressuring another government agency into a decision to benefit the town, which she saw as a conflict of interest. She added she’s not convinced the donation is worth supporting the subdivision.

“I would counter by saying the 213 [acres] that are undeveloped are even more valuable” than 160, she said.

Murphy said his clients hope to secure “some reasonable settlement with the state,” but expected to encourage the town to testify in support of the project if it heads to trial. Unsworth said he believes his family, which has owned the parcel for 50 years, has been good stewards of the land, which has been used for various recreational purposes.

“It would be a real shame if this didn’t go through,” he said.