By KAYLEE SULLIVAN

Visiting Nurse Association

May 19 wasn’t just special for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex. It was also a time of joy for participants at the VNA’s Adult Day Programs.

A mock royal wedding at the VNA’s Essex site brought participants together as they baked a wedding cake for the reception, crafted decorations and watched 98-year-old, London-born client Eileen Reed “wed” Ryan Karnes, her favorite personal care attendant.

“I feel very fortunate,” Eileen said before blowing a kiss to her new spouse. “Life is good.”

Reed married her actual husband over 50 years ago during a time of war, which restricted her to wearing a pantsuit to her ceremony.

Friday, May 18, Reed donned an elegant, floor-length wedding gown for the first time.

“I feel like I’m 21 again,” she said.

Photos by Kaylee Sullivan, VNA