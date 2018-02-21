Over 500 churches around the world, including the Essex Alliance Church, hosted Night to Shine on February 9, providing an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older.

“Night to Shine made me feel included and that I was beautiful even though I have some unique abilities. It allowed me to know that people are fine just the way they are,” said Ben Towley, the 2017 guest of honor.

More than 120 guests arrived to a red carpet welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Royal treatment continued inside, including hair and makeup, shoe shines, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors for each honored guest and dancing. Every Night to Shine guest was crowned as king or queen of the prom. The annual event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.