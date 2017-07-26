By Cindy Chittenden

At 74 years old, Marti Powers is a force to be reckoned with. Not only is she president of the Vermont Senior Games, she competes in many of its sports.

In 2014, she won first place in the track and field javelin event, qualifying her for the National Senior Games. That same year, she took second place in weight lifting.

“The Vermont Senior Games puts on competitive events for athletes,” Powers said. “A lot are people in their 60s who are just starting to run and eventually become competitive. This year, we had 30 people attend the nationals in Birmingham. The organization gets you thinking about how important having a physical life is. It’s less about winning medals and more about striving to do your personal best.”

For nearly 15 years, Powers has been making a difference in the community. She is president of her condo association, a strength-training teacher at Town Meadows Senior Housing and serves as treasurer for Green Mountain Transit. She is equally active with her two grandchildren and gets a thrill out of seeing what activity each will try next.

Her youngest granddaughter, Rachel, recently sent her a letter from summer camp. Smiling from ear to ear, Powers picked up the letter and shared an excerpt.

“‘A lot of the activities I am taking are very athletic, so I am pretty sore,’” Powers read. “‘But I will be strong by the time I get back. One of the classes I am in is weights. It’s been very trying. It seems to be the type of thing you would like.’

“You don’t realize how much your children and grandchildren internalize what you do,” Powers continued. “Grandchildren watch you a lot.”

Powers herself had a less than ideal childhood. Her father died when she was 8, and when she was 11, her mother left her at an old schoolmate’s home. She was told she would be there for the summer but was left for three years without explanation. When Powers turned 14, her mother came back, and the two lived together until Powers was self-sufficient.

“I was always fighting to be somebody and to fit in,” Powers explained. “It felt like a real struggle. I never had close relationships with family.”

The turning point for the Texas native came when she was in her 20s and was offered a job with Verizon, formally Mountain Bell, in Denver. She credits the human resources team for believing in her and building the self-confidence she has today. In 2003, after 33 years with the company, Powers retired and moved to Vermont to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.

At 57, Powers’ mother died from heart disease. Her grandmother succumbed to the same disease at 75. When Powers turned 60, she was diagnosed with pre-osteoporosis. This was the wake-up call she needed to turn her health around. She refused medication for her condition and decided to give strength training a try.

Two years ago, Powers fell on her icy driveway and broke her wrist in two places. She credits strength training for helping her get through it.

“It was almost dusk, no phone on me,” Powers recalled. “I rolled over onto the lawn, picked my body up with my upper-body strength and got myself moving. It’s a little thing, but it’s something that could have been a tragedy. That’s why I concentrate so much on upper-body strength with women.”

Powers’ greatest achievement is fostering confidence in the elderly folks who take her strength-training class at the senior center. One of the participants is 92 years old and was so inspired by the class and her results that she became an instructor, too.

With no slowing down in sight, Powers plans to try rock climbing, get back into running and travel to Texas to meet a half-brother about whom she just found out.

“If I was in the house not doing anything and not seeing other people, you tend to become the stereotype of people of this age,” Powers said. “Society will tend to put you in that box. Getting out, being around people, being involved in things, that’s the key — the magic that everyone is looking for. It’s the fountain of youth. My fountain of youth.”