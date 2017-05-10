8084 debuts memorial song for radio personality

By Michaela Halnon

Four months after the death of STAR 92.9 radio personality and program director Jennifer McClintock, known on air to fans as Jennifer Foxx, the Vermont rock band 8084 is staging a memorial concert in her honor.

The show, happening on Saturday, May 13 at the Higher Ground Ballroom in South Burlington, will also feature an original song penned for McClintock, an Essex resident who died at age 50 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Randy Smith, lead vocalist of 8084, said McClintock was a tireless supporter of the band for years. Using her influence at the Colchester-based station, Smith said McClintock often secured airtime for the group, a feat that can be difficult for lesser-known operations to achieve.

“You realize she’s special and she does care about you,” Smith said. “She was a great supporter, so writing a song just seemed like the right thing to do.”

Smith said he and bandmates Andre Maquera, Gary Spaulding and Frank Barnes decided to compose the musical tribute shortly after hearing of McClintock’s passing. They announced their plans after McClintock’s colleagues at STAR 92.9 asked the musicians to call in during a special broadcast organized on her behalf.

“It was kind of a spur of the moment thing,” Smith said. “I went to the studio and just wrote a verse.”

The piece, called “When Angels Slip Away,” is available on several platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. Proceeds from the song’s downloads will benefit the American Cancer Society in McClintock’s name, Smith said.

He worked to find a “happy medium” between the emotion surrounding McClintock’s death and her cheerful personality during the songwriting process, Smith said.

“We didn’t want it to be a sad, sappy song, because that’s not how Jennifer was,” Smith said. “The lyrics are positive, and we kept the song kind of bubbly … it’s not a depressing song.”

Founded in 1982, the band 8084 once toured throughout the country, performing covers and original songs. In 2011, 10 years after the band’s last performance, Smith said the group decided to stage a reunion show.

“We don’t play all the time … But we’re still brothers,” Smith noted. “It’s really amazing the people that come out to the shows.”

Saturday’s event will mark the fourth such gathering since, and the first time it’s performed “When Angels Slip Away” live.

Smith recalled meeting McClintock several years ago, the two finding common ground after learning they both hailed from Massachusetts. He fondly reminisced about her big hugs and sense of humor, too, remembering when she jokingly announced plans to steal a “trick mirror” from a venue because it made her look slim.

Smith said it was more difficult to stay in touch through her illness, which kept her from introducing 8084 at one performance. Still, he said, their friendship remained.

Tickets for Saturday’s show are available at www.highergroundmusic.com or at the door. For more information about the band and to download the song “When Angels Slip Away,” visit www.8084.com.