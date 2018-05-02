When listing the glories of owning your own home, fixing a dripping faucet likely wouldn’t break into the Top 10. But after years of renting, taking ownership of those little things sometimes matter most.

“I’m just glad it will be our own to deal with,” said Misty Pretty, whose family is one of four that will soon move into the new Habitat for Humanity project on 57 Park St.

Pretty, her husband, Blake Morley; and their two children, ages 10 and 15, have lived in a rental unit in Fort Ethan Allen for the last few months, but their journey to homeownership spans years, filled with tenuous landlords and frustrating obstacles.

“Getting involved in this project was like, “Oh my gosh, there’s still good people,” Pretty said, “because we’ve had so much bad happen.”

They had tried buying a home at one point, but the sale fell through last minute, forcing them to move in with Morley’s parents in Jericho.

That home did offer the kids their own bedroom. But the parents slept in a studio-like room that connected to the living room and kitchen, and with Morley sleeping in after a late-night shift, mornings were spent tip-toeing around the house in fear of waking dad up.

Morley recently received a call from Pretty, who told him through tears they were homeless after Morley’s parents sold the house to the bank without any notice.

The act was the latest in a string of familial disputes. But the thought of homeownership eased their worries – and all the paperwork that’s come with it.

Pretty and Morely were accepted into a Champlain Housing Trust program that helps people buy homes and were subsequently granted the Habitat project. They were awarded an $11,000 equity building grant, and just learned someone donated a dining room set on top of the new beds for their children.

With Habitat, families can purchase the homes with a 25- to 30-year, no-interest loan with no money down. Those payments are then used to construct more homes.

Estimated costs for one of the triplex condos, which have three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, are about $1,100 per month, including the mortgage, property taxes and an association fee.

A volunteer-based selection committee chooses families from an applicant pool. Families qualify if they make less than 60 percent of the median household income, currently about $50,000 for a family of four, yet have a stable income to pay for a mortgage.

They must also demonstrate a need for the home, for reasons like living in a crowded or unsafe environment. Additionally, they’re required to perform 400 hours of “sweat equity,” like helping build their own home, on other construction projects or working shifts at ReStore, a Habitat-owned resale shop.

For Pretty and Morley, that included painting and drywall work, and some of their children’s teachers even donated time at the ReStore to help reach their goal.

They’re waiting on some final paperwork before they can move in, but they met their neighbors and many of the volunteers who helped construct the homes at the unveiling ceremony last month.

“It makes you appreciate it that much more,” Pretty said. “These volunteers are putting in a lot of this work. It just kind of makes you melt a little.”

Morley said the home means less stress for his family. “I’m going to be able to go out on the road and go to work and not have to worry that my family is going to get thrown out of the house,” he said.

And Pretty is looking forward to the stability, like back when she lived in one house for her entire childhood.

“I want that for my kids,” she said. “That finish line. That goal. Stability. Home, sweet, home.”