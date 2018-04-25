REP. LINDA MYERS

As you read this issue of The Reporter, the legislature will be in the 16th week of the 2018 legislative session. We anticipate two more weeks of work in the Statehouse until the gavel falls closing the 2017-2018 biennium. While just 12 bills were passed last week, legislation is moving between the House and Senate at a relatively fast pace while committees are spending hours trying to get final bills ready for floor action.

My committee, House Commerce and Economic Development, often has bills dealing with insurance, business issues and workforce development that do not engender a great deal of interest to most residents of the state. But what we do can affect individuals and families and make life a little better for each of you.

Last week we successfully presented H.482 to the House which passed with a unanimous voice vote. H.482 deals with credit card debt and will allow those who are in default on unsecured consumer credit card debt to appeal in court to suspend or reduce the accrual of interest on the debt. This bill will enable those without sufficient financial resources to seek a way to pay their credit card debt without continually accruing interest.

We introduced S.85 this past Tuesday which is an act relating to simplifying government for small businesses. This bill will be a one-stop, easily navigable portal for businesses, entrepreneurs, and citizens to access information about starting and opening a business in Vermont, with an emphasis on small business.

Other bills we are working on with the hopes of getting action before the end of the session include S.180, the Vermont Fair Repair Act and H.143 which establishes insurance requirements, driver requirements and background checks for Transportation Network Companies, including Uber and Lyft. We are also striving to finish a bill, S.269, which deals with blockchain, cryptocurrency and financial technology. Blockchain is a concept that uses cryptography to make data ultra-secure for specific uses. If our work on this bill is successful, Vermont will be one of the first states in the U.S. to embrace and regulate this technology.

Last Wednesday, April 18, I had the pleasure of welcoming the Essex High School state champion boys hockey team to the Statehouse. A resolution by the Legislature honoring the team for its 15th state championship was read and the team was introduced to the House of Representatives. Congratulations to Coach Chris Line and the members of the team for an outstanding season. I also want to congratulate the EHS Scholars’ Bowl team on winning their second straight state championship. I will be visiting the high school in a few weeks to present a resolution to the team members honoring their success.