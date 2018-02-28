Winter Olympics: ADL hosted its second Winter Olympics starting on February 8-9. The Olympics were a school-wide event designed to promote school unity by spending time together as a school community. All students, staff, and faculty (about 445 people) were divided into 10 countries, each featuring a blend of sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students. The events were planned to meet the varied interests of the school population and ranged from volleyball and paper airplanes to relay races and hockey.

ADL Visits CTE: 12 ADL students took over the CTE Professional Foods kitchen and restaurant with the help of the Pro-Foods instructors. They planned and prepared a meal for 50 family members, doing everything from deciding on a menu, scaling recipes, figuring out the per person cost, making infographics about their dishes, as well as the cooking and serving of the meal.