Nick Hanna has a big task ahead of him.

Not only is he the inaugural student representative for the Essex Westford School Board, but the Essex High Senior joins the body on the cusp of an intense budget season, where threats of hikes from Montpelier and the promise of savings from consolidation mean all eyes are on the district.

Take his first day of action: After a unanimous vote to accept a student rep last month, Hanna joined the board just before its first budget session. To commemorate the occasion, he received a spreadsheet of expenses the length of his arm and a laundry list of foreign terms like claw backs and subsidiaries (“I’m not in AP econ,” he noted.)

Still, five meetings into his tenure on the board, Hanna hopes his position becomes an integral part of the board’s decision-making process, one that values student input and considers its impact on the school population — even if that requires sitting through often lengthy meetings full of “bureaucratic talk.”

“Who else has the best viewpoint on policy that is being executed?” asked Hanna. “The students are actually living in policy and seeing it unfurl before their very eyes.”

Hanna said students first introduced the idea to the board after finding a clause in their government constitution, though he admits it took some convincing among some in the group who didn’t believe the board would take up the idea.

“I actually have to give major props to the school board,” he said. “I barely had to mention a word, and they were all over it.”

Indeed, the idea launched ahead after Hanna attended a November meeting explaining he was appointed by the government to act as a liaison between the student body and school board.

The board then set up a sub-committee to help to facilitate a proposal. Hanna and fellow students reached out to other students in Chittenden County districts who currently serve on boards — EWSD is one of the only districts without a student rep — while board members Kim Gleason, Liz Subin and chairwoman Martha Heath worked to learn about various models.

One of the challenges posed by previous student representation models was ensuring the students remain interested and focused during what can be often arduous meetings.

“We wanted to find one that would be the most sustainable, reliable, concise,” Hanna said. It seems to be a success: He said about a dozen students have already voiced interest in the new position.

Their research to a proposal last month that codifies two students to serve on the board: a senior, occupied now by Hanna, and a junior, whom will be chosen from an applicant pool by a committee comprised of Hanna, Heath, EHS principal Rob Reardon and a staff member next month. Starting next year, the committee will appoint a junior to serve out a two-year term.

The board will appoint two members to serve as mentors to the students, helping them prepare for meetings and answer any questions during board business. Student reps will also have a chance to meet with the superintendent quarterly in preparation for presentations to the full board.

While the student seats don’t carry any legal weight — they can’t cast votes and won’t participate in executive sessions or disciplinary hearings, nor receive confidential board documents — Hanna said the role’s importance can be found in the current lack of student voice.

Hanna, who plans to attend the University of Vermont and study political science, hopes to set up meetings with some middle school clubs and reach a broader spectrum of his constituency. He’s also focused on reaching out to some of the district’s more “disenfranchised” students whenever policies or proposals come up, with engagement ideas ranging from straw polls to finding students to testify before the board.

Hanna hopes to tether a gap between students and decision-makers that’s caused some apathy to date, he said, a feeling that you’re “just one of 1,000 heads.”

He, too, has felt that disconnect, viewing the school board as some mysterious entity — a sort of “weird wizard council,” he said. But now he sees they’re just active citizens, some of whom are parents to his peers.

“It’s like they’re working two full-time jobs,” he said of the board. “They’re concerned about us. But I believe I can tweak it to the point it’s just right, where there can be a truly symbiotic, no resentment, open relationship between the board and the school population.”

The optimism seems to be shared among his now-colleagues: Hanna and the students received a round of applause after the student representation proposal passed.

He was welcomed up to the table shortly after, and at his first official meeting two weeks later, he got his very own name plate.

Not too shabby.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after incorrectly stating Nick Hanna is the EHS student body president. That’s actually senior Jamaal Hankey.