Athletes of the week

Senior captain Isaac Johnson helped the Essex boys volleyball team return to its third-straight state finals last Saturday, hawking the net during the top-seeded Hornets’ three playoff matches that included two straight-set wins over No. 8 Vt. Commons and No. 4 Rice. (Photo by Colin Flanders)
Senior captain Jenna Puleo led the Essex field hockey team to a successful 13-3 record that culminated with the state semifinals. Puleo racked up four goals and an assist during the Hornets final two games of the season, while snagging a hat trick in the quarterfinal victory over Rutland late last month. (Photo by Teri Ferreira)
