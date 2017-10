By Reporter staff

Connor Schultz, who as a sophomore was a goalie for the Essex High School hockey team, was chosen as the No. 1 star of the game at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn. last week after his team, the U16 AAA Elite Hockey Program, beat national powerhouse Shattuck St. Mary, 3-2.

Schultz stopped 25 shots to help his team finish 3-1 at the top of their Northern American division.