By Reporter staff

Photos by Kyle St. Peter

Over 300 participants took to the annual Mud Volleyball Tournament for Epilepsy in Essex Center on Sunday, Aug. 13. The day was filled with music by Top Hat Entertainment, food, T-shirts, and of course, splashing in the mud. The event marked the 28th year players took to the muddy court in support of the Epilepsy Foundation of Vermont, a non-profit agency serving individuals and families affected by epilepsy. Want to take a dive in the mud next year? Email epilepsy@sover.net for more information.