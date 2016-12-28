2016: A year in review

By Reporter staff

Another year is in the books, and what a year it was.

Forcing 2016 into a compact, easy-to-digest summary is tough to do considering dictionary behemoth Merriam-Webster’s single word to describe the 366 days was “surreal.”

Yet here we are, sifting through Essex’s most notable stories from all the news that was fit to print.

[Biggest headlines]

Undoubtedly, the biggest headline in Essex was the proposal to consolidate recreation services in the town and the village.

After countless hours discussing the plan, the Recreation Governance Study Committee saw Essex voters nix the recommendation earlier this month.

The saga inspired a host of debates, digital and otherwise; the formation of a political action committee; the penning of one suggestive limerick; a contraceptive acronym and latex gimmicks to boot.

December’s vote ended a polarizing campaign between supporters and critics leaving some on both sides concerned about the road ahead.

For those seeking comparisons, the mind drifts to another heated campaign in which Essex found itself offering haven for hopeful Vermonters.

Back in March, when now President-elect Donald Trump’s odds seemed more punchline than probability, the Green Mountain’s own Sen. Bernie Sanders drew thousands to the Champlain Valley Expo.

“It is good to be home,” Sanders told the thunderous crowd that Super Tuesday, thanking them for their prolonged support. “You have sustained me.”

Followers proclaimed their eternal “bern” as Sanders stoked a sea of bright blue campaign signs with populist refrains they’d heard for decades.

Thirty-five states remained up for grabs that day. Four months later, Sanders endorsed Clinton from a New Hampshire stage.

And as they say, the rest is history.

Long after supporters filed out of the Expo that evening, one man remained outside the fairground’s front gates.

For nearly nine months, that’s where homeless veteran Michael Barney lived until the village completed a months-long process to remove him.

Barney was banned from a number of local businesses, and police issued formal trespass notices on behalf of three others.

Police tried connecting him with various services for the homeless, which he declined.

Reluctant to vacate, Barney faced a lawsuit from the village in June. He lost on a default judgment, allotting him 10 days to leave before he could be arrested for trespassing. When the sheriff arrived, Barney was already gone.

Weeks later, Barney was seen living under a tree near Exit 13 in Burlington. It’s unclear where he is now.

The fairgrounds were back in the headlines later that month after a fatal stabbing occurred in the last hour of the Champlain Valley Fair’s final night.

Jacob St. Amour, 21, of Williston pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge after police say he fatally stabbed 22-year-old Ryan Durkin of South Burlington.

It’s the second fatal incident to happen in the fair’s nearly 100-year history, Expo communications director Chris Ashby said. The other was in the 1960s, when a body was found in one of the barns.

St. Amour is currently being held without bail and awaits trial. If convicted, his charge carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

The end of a different prison sentence spurred much concern from those who filled the cafeteria at Albert D. Lawton one August evening.

There, residents discussed the release of 51-year-old Sean Guillette, who moved back to Essex Jct. after serving 17 years for multiple convictions of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child in 1999.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations considered him a high-risk offender since he didn’t complete treatment in prison.

Essex police Chief Brad LaRose connected Guillette with Jill Evans, director of the Essex Community Justice Center, a yearlong program that helps those fresh out of prison reintegrate into the community.

Guillette has continued to meet with volunteers since his release, according to re-entry coordinator Karen Holmes.

The start of high school hockey last month ushered in the return of head coach Bill O’Neil, who rejoins the boys team after being placed on paid administrative leave at the end of last year’s season during an investigation into hazing allegations between two of his players.

The school’s attorney, Pietro Lynn, said the school took “appropriate disciplinary action against the accused student,” but didn’t specify the nature, citing federal student privacy laws. The case was forwarded to family court.

In a statement earlier this month, principal Rob Reardon commended O’Neil’s commitment and cleared him and his staff of any wrongdoing.

Perhaps the most touching story to come out of Essex this year was born from one of the town’s greatest tragedies — the death of beloved teacher Alicia Shanks ten years ago.

Prior to Essex High School’s graduation day, four seniors from Shanks’ last second-grade class remembered their late teacher, recalling a kind, caring woman whose hands-on approach sparked the imagination of her young students.

Two months later, Shanks’ husband, Stephen, gathered friends and family for a celebration of her life. Lively recounts created a soundtrack to more than 100 photos on display, tracking Shanks’ smile through the decades.

“I miss her, think about her and love her,” Stephen Shanks said, raising his glass in a toast.

As the community looked back, winds of change struck the Chittenden Central Supervisory Union.

During an August board meeting, concerned parents voiced displeasure with the announcement that students can now use the bathroom of their gender identity instead of their assigned sex.

CCSU’s decision fell in line with both state and national guidance, yet nearly all parents who spoke shared concerns for safety and emotional strife. One suggested students obtain a doctor’s note confirming they are transgender.

CCSU remained firm in its stance as superintendent Judith DeNova referenced motivation from both state guidelines and personal beliefs.

“I’m also following my moral compass to do what’s right for all students,” she said at the meeting.

[Local economy]

Despite a few snags early on, the Brownell Library got a $40,000 facelift in May that included new subflooring, carpet and a fresh coat of paint. The project marked the building’s first renovation since 2000.

Meanwhile, the Essex Village Board of Trustees decided it was best if buildings in the village center didn’t expand past four floors.

With plenty of support from community members, trustees tossed out a waiver introduced in 2007 that would allow building up to six floors in the village.

Opposition to the waiver centered on preserving Essex’s image as a scenic New England town. The trustees did uphold waivers permitting up to six floors in the light industrial zone, which includes GlobalFoundries.

With all this talk about new buildings, we would be remiss if we didn’t reflect on Spring Village, an assisted living home that opened this month with a focus on caring for those with dementia.

Located next to the Inn at Essex, the center has 56 suites and can house up to 60 residents at a time with services tailored to each resident’s unique needs.

The facility features two identical residential quarters aptly named “The Town” and “The Junction,” which were designed to bring a sense of comfort and familiarity to patients.

On the other end of the spectrum, 2016 ushered in notable developments in childcare.

A new set of statewide requirements enacted in September – the first update since 1996 – forced many homecare providers to spend more of their own time and money in order to comply with stricter standards.

Rules on cleanliness and safety were among some of the most heavily expanded, including more detailed documentation for pick-up and drop-off times as well as evacuation plans and injury reports.

Merry Ann Gilbert, who has run a home-based childcare program for nearly three decades, estimated she would have to spend an extra $7,000 to $10,000 and two additional hours each day to be in compliance.

[Education]

This year marked the start of the final school year for the Essex Town School District and the Chittenden Central Supervisory Union. Both are set to begin as the Essex Westford School District in July.

Since February, the EWSD school board has met over 20 times to help guide the transition efforts, sorting into four task forces focusing on communications, negotiations, policy and the superintendent search.

After vetting 28 applicants, the unified district’s search committee narrowed the field to three. Community forums are set for next week.

The Center for Technology in Essex received welcome news in August after the Vermont Board of Education denied a request to reassign students from the Franklin West Supervisory Union to a different service region.

CTE director Bob Travers said the proposal would have meant losing $640,000 in revenue for the state’s largest tech center if passed — just under 8 percent of its operating budget.

This would have inevitably led to teacher layoffs, he said at the time.

[Budgets and elections]

In March, voters approved a $13.2 million town budget in a nearly unanimous voice vote at Essex High School. The measure increased spending by 4.7 percent and brought an estimated increase of $36 and $17 on the annual property tax bill of the average Essex Town and Village homeowner, respectively.

It was the first time both town and village paving services were funded under the town budget, prompting a $200,000 spending increase for the town. The consolidation is part of ongoing efforts to even out property tax rates throughout the two overlapping municipalities.

On the same ballot, voters decisively picked Sue Cook over Varpilah Chase to fill a vacant two-year seat on the selectboard and approved an amendment to the Town Plan.

At the Annual Village Meeting in April, village voters approved a $3.95 million general fund budget, a 4 percent increase from the previous year. The same day, town and village voters approved school budgets for ETSD, Essex Junction School District and Union #46 School District.

Next year, voters will decide on a unified school budget to serve Essex Town, Essex Jct. and Westford.

On Election Day in November, voters in Chittenden District 8-1 gave seats to Democrat Betsy Dunn and Republican Linda Myers. Myers was later chosen as the state’s GOP nominee for speaker of the house.

In the 8-2 district, residents sent Democratic duo Lori Houghton and Dylan Giambatista to Montpelier. Essex voters in district 8-3 picked Democrat John C. Churchman, but incumbent Republican Bob Bancroft was declared the winner after Westford ballots were factored in.

Essex voters crossed party lines at the top of the ticket, picking Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for president and sending Republican Gov.-elect Phil Scott to Montpelier.

Just days before the presidential election, an Essex man made headlines when police arrested him for ripping down a handful of Trump campaign signs in Williston.

[Hellos and goodbyes]

The Essex Reporter underwent a lot of change in 2016, welcoming several new staff members.

The paper is now under the helm of executive editor Courtney Lamdin and associate editor Abby Ledoux, who have been with Lynn Publications for seven and three years, respectively. The duo previously ran the Milton Independent, The Reporter’s sister paper, and are thrilled to be in a new community.

We also welcomed three new reporters: Michaela Halnon, Kaylee Sullivan and Tom Marble. All three are recent college grads excited to start their journalism careers in Chittenden County.

A Milton native, Halnon graduated from Emerson College in Boston. Sullivan grew up in Rhode Island and called St. Michael’s College her home for the previous four years. Marble is from upstate New York and holds a degree from SUNY Plattsburgh.

Now, The Reporter, Independent and Colchester Sun are all produced out of our Severance Corners office. Stop in and say hello.

Earlier this year, ADL welcomed new principal Jennifer Wood. But first, we said goodbye to 10-year leader Laurie Singer. Named Vermont’s middle school principal of the year in 2011, Singer often used to greet students as they arrived at school in the morning.

“I, for one, will sorely miss her professionalism and the time and energy she has dedicated to the entire Essex community,” DeNova said in November 2015.

In the search for a new principal, ADL parents said they wanted someone who would take the time to get to know the school’s students and parents.

DeNova said Wood stood out from other applicants because of her belief in a positive climate and the importance of parent engagement.

Another wave goodbye went to 10-year executive director of finance for CCSU, Grant Geisler, who’s now serving as the business manager of Montpelier public schools.

Katherine “Deac” Decarreau stepped into Geisler’s role August 1 after a seven-year stint as Winooski city manager.Decarreau has the unique opportunity of developing the Essex-Westford unified school district’s inaugural budget, as well as recommending staffing for food and IT services, safety and security, property services and the payroll and finance offices.

When September rolled around, it was time to say farewell to Essex Jct.’s HammerFit Zumba instructor Kate Barash-Engel.

After a decade long struggle with addiction, Barash-Engel found solace in Zumba, attracting people to the activity and creating an inclusive community.

Mary Graf, another community member known for valued relationships, said goodbye to Essex in October, ending her 23-year legacy at Brownell Library.

“Her love of literature speaks volumes,” Graf’s co-worker Erna Deutsch said in October, noting the pun. “Connecting people with a book is just something she’s really good at. It’s going to be hard to follow her act.”

[People we met and things we did]

The Reporter climbed aboard the 8th Annual Essex Jct. Train Hop & Village Tree Lighting for the first time this year, helping 35 kids (and even a few grown-ups) write letters to Santa.

Long before Christmas carols began to play, we launched a series called “Try-Town,” providing first-hand accounts of activities available throughout the region.

One endeavor took us to Browns River in Underhill on a sunny day in August. Sadly, we didn’t catch any fish on our fly rod, but the experience was certainly one to remember.

As summer temperatures dropped, our staff took a trip to the Champlain Valley Expo, photographing and chatting with the traveling carnival operators who made the popular fair function.

“I’m just tired of sitting at home, being bored,” employee Kevin King told us. “Why not go travel, see the country and make money doing it?”

We also caught up with Vermont’s oldest veteran, Harold Bergeron, at his home in Essex Jct. The 101-year-old credited his longevity to a fateful trip to the Fountain of Youth – a landmark in St. Augustine, Fla.

In April, we met Holocaust survivor Michael Bukanc. The 77-year-old South Burlington resident spoke to students at ADL, using a personal narrative to supplement the school’s book and film studies.

Then there was Sara Franco and Tarken Chase, married co-owners of Essex’s 802 Crossfit. They invited us to a competition at the gym back in May, raising money for police officers and their families who experienced catastrophic incidents.

Nearly a third of the gym’s members work for a police department, rescue or military organization and many told us it helps them cope with their highly stressful jobs.

Longtime Essex resident Allie Harris also used physical activity to cope with trauma. A victim of the October car crash that killed five Harwood teenagers, Harris hosted a yoga and meditation event earlier this month to raise money for a memorial fund.

“You start to realize what actually matters,” she said.

Readers might remember El Schnepo the Clown, also known as Stephen Schneps. An advertisement for the Wolcott man’s traveling show was featured in the first ever Essex Reporter back in 1981. When we caught up with him this summer, we were delighted to learn the 71-year-old is still clowning after all these years.

“It doesn’t have to be profound,” Schneps told us in July. “It’s fun.”

We also met our fair share of four-legged friends.

There was Meadow, a rescue service dog who stood alongside Essex resident Misha Pemble-Belkin. After a deployment in Afghanistan, Pemble-Belkin suffered from sleeplessness and anxiety. With Meadow by his side, he said he can relax.

“She needed a home just as much as I needed her,” Pemble-Belkin said of his K9 companion.

Another character was Chuck the iguana, a classroom pet making his home in Essex Middle School. Though he’s surely back inside to escape the snowfall, we’re happy to report Chuck spent his summer days in the school’s courtyard.

[Notables]

Essex High School sported a trio of state championships this year.

The Essex gymnastics team took home its 11th-straight state title in late-February.

In June, the Essex softball team ended a historic season with a 4-2 win over Mount Anthony to secure its first state title since 2012. The victory marked the team’s 19th-straight win of the season.

And the girl’s hockey team brought home its third consecutive state title after pulling off a 2-0 victory over BFA-St. Albans in March.Goalkeeper Vika Simmons recorded 23 saves, making her the second D1 women’s goalie to hold on to a shutout in a state championship game.

Outside of sports, Essex saw the formation of another successful team in December.

Green Mountain Power and GlobalFoundries joined forces on a new solar project with the aim of providing cost-effective, low-carbon and reliable energy.

Housed on land leased to GMP on the GlobalFoundries campus, the project will produce over 8 million kilowatt-hours, powering GlobalFoundries and around 1,100 homes in Williston, according to GMP CEO Mary Powell.

At about half the cost of other solar ventures, the 20,000-panel project is the largest in Vermont.

“We’re thrilled to have this project in our community,” said Williston town manager Rick McGuire.

We also saw another Essex business reach a lofty milestone in 2016.

Garry Montague, owner of Garry’s Barbershop in Essex Jct., celebrated his 50th year as a barber.

Montague began his career in 1966 as a 19-year-old, working and saving for six years before buying the barbershop.

Regarded affectionately by his regulars as Garry the Barber, Montague is known to greet his customers by name as they enter his shop.

After 50 years behind the chair, Montague said the key to his success is simply being nice.

Plus, he isn’t shy when it comes to offering a few words of wisdom, or an off-the-cuff joke.“It beats working for a living,” he joked.

The Essex Reporter also celebrated its own accomplishment this year, commemorating our 35th anniversary in July.

We took a look back at the first issue of The Reporter, printed on July 17, 1981 under the guidance of Kit Wright, the paper’s first editor, and publisher Tim Callahan.

In that issue, an engagement announcement for Luana and William McCormick appeared. We caught up with them this summer just in time for their 35th wedding anniversary.

When Wright and Callahan first teamed up, their goal was to sell enough ads to cover the cost of printing the eight-page paper for at least six weeks.

Today, The Reporter has seven full-time employees and prints around 16 pages per week – a big step since the duo joined forces three decades ago.

Callahan, then 23-years-old, and Wright met at the Suburban List, an Essex Jct. paper that folded just weeks before The Reporter was formed.

They dedicated 60-70 hours a week to reporting and producing the paper, with the help of a temporary advertising rep.

“I’m really proud to see it’s still going after 35 years,” Callahan said of The Reporter. “To me, it’s something to be proud of.”