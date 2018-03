The Vermont Shamrocks display their banner for earning the title of 16U AA girls’ hockey regional champions. The team went 5-0 at the New England tournament in Lewiston, Maine this past weekend, impressively outscoring their opponents 19-2. Madeline Young of Westford, who doubles as an Essex Hornet, and Emily Zambarano from Jericho, who plays for MMU/CVU, are members of the powerhouse team. They will go on to play in the USA Hockey National Tournament in Marlborough, Mass. on April 5-9.