10 Hornets qualify for New England’s

By Colin Flanders

Ten Essex athletes are heading to the New England Championships after snagging top-six finishes at the annual Essex Invitational last Saturday.

Hornet winners were Sade Hankey (high jump, triple jump), Breyer Sinor (discus), girls 8x800m relay team of Emma Farrington, Guilia Eddy, AnneMarie Martell and Lizzie Martell.

Other qualifiers included Jamaal Hankey (third, 300m IH); Katie James (third, 400m) Peter Alden (third, 3000k); Farrington (fourth, 3000m); boys 4x800m relay; girls’ mile relay; girls 4x100m relay and Maria Campo (shotput).

Essex will next take on the state championships on Saturday at Burlington High School. Then, the qualifying athletes travel to Norwell, Mass. on June 10 for the New England’s.