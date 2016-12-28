News

2016: A year in review

2016

Another year is in the books, and what a year it was. Forcing 2016 into a compact, easy-to-digest summary is tough to do considering dictionary behemoth Merriam-Webster’s single word to describe the 366 days was “surreal.” Yet here we are,…

Leahy travel bill passed in Senate

Sen. Patrick Leahy speaks during a press conference at the Essex Jct. train station last March. (File photo)

Sen. Patrick Leahy’s bill aimed at expediting travel between the U.S. and Canada unanimously passed in the Senate earlier this month, a news release said. The bill will expand current pre-clearance facilities, which accelerate customs and immigration for U.S.-bound travelers.…

Supt. community forum slots finalized

The three candidates vying to become the first superintendent of the new Essex Westford Unified Union School District are participating in community forums and final interviews with the school board next week, according to a news release from board chairwoman…

Elector Tim Jerman casts vote for Clinton

Essex Rep. Tim Jerman cast one of Vermont's three Electoral College votes at the State House on Monday morning. (Photo by Abby Ledoux)

A few hundred protestors watched Vermont’s three electoral votes go to Hillary Clinton in a crowded State House meeting room Monday morning. Elsewhere across the country, Republican candidate Donald Trump handily clinched more than the 270 needed to officially secure…

Officials recommend schools provide condoms

Vermont’s top health and education leaders are recommending districts around the state adopt condom distribution programs to address growing rates of sexually transmitted diseases, according to a memo released last month. Penned by secretary of education Rebecca Holcombe and health…

