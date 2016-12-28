Twenty-year-old Troy Austin sat inside his well-decorated Essex Jct. home earlier this month, anxiously awaiting the arrival of two vans full of local senior citizens. The seniors, recruited by the Essex Parks and Recreation department to judge 19 area Christmas…
News
2016: A year in review
Another year is in the books, and what a year it was. Forcing 2016 into a compact, easy-to-digest summary is tough to do considering dictionary behemoth Merriam-Webster’s single word to describe the 366 days was “surreal.” Yet here we are,…
Leahy travel bill passed in Senate
Sen. Patrick Leahy’s bill aimed at expediting travel between the U.S. and Canada unanimously passed in the Senate earlier this month, a news release said. The bill will expand current pre-clearance facilities, which accelerate customs and immigration for U.S.-bound travelers.…
Supt. community forum slots finalized
The three candidates vying to become the first superintendent of the new Essex Westford Unified Union School District are participating in community forums and final interviews with the school board next week, according to a news release from board chairwoman…
Elector Tim Jerman casts vote for Clinton
By Abby Ledoux
A few hundred protestors watched Vermont’s three electoral votes go to Hillary Clinton in a crowded State House meeting room Monday morning. Elsewhere across the country, Republican candidate Donald Trump handily clinched more than the 270 needed to officially secure…
Officials recommend schools provide condoms
Vermont’s top health and education leaders are recommending districts around the state adopt condom distribution programs to address growing rates of sexually transmitted diseases, according to a memo released last month. Penned by secretary of education Rebecca Holcombe and health…
Sports
Dressed to impress: Nordic kicks off season with costume race
Essex Nordic skiing kicked off its season in style last week, traveling to Sleepy Hollow for the annual Costume Race.…
Nordic Soccer receives award for Nordic Cup
The Nordic Soccer Club has received a “local champion award” from the Vermont Convention Bureau in recognition of its annual…